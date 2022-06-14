Gas prices around Montreal expected to drop Wednesday

Remember when gas prices didn’t look like telephone numbers?

We’re not anywhere near where we were a year ago but it seems like gas prices will ease off the pedal on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Price and former MP Dan McTeague is predicting that gas in Montreal will fall by five cents a litre on Wednesday.

McTeague says the decrease will result in gas hovering around a still-insane 216.9 on June 15.

Through his website Gas Wizard, McTeague shows a variety of oil prices across the country. “Find out when you should fill up and what your gas or diesel is going to cost you,” says Gas Wizard. “These are gas price predictions, but are highly accurate and based on the 30+ years of energy industry knowledge and wisdom of The Honourable Dan McTeague, former Member of Parliament and current president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.”

For context, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), gas was averaging 134.9/L at this time last year. The CAA says Montreal’s lowest gas price over the past 30 days was 204.9.

Here’s hoping we can summon an actual gas wizard who can magically make cars run on swear words at the pumps — there’s plenty of that going around these days…