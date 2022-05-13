NewsTransportationUrbanized

Here we go again: Gas prices in Vancouver set to jump again this weekend

May 13 2022, 3:02 pm
Gas prices in Vancouver are about to see another jump this weekend, according to the Gas Wizard, Dan McTeague.

McTeague’s gas price forecast says prices in Vancouver will see an increase of about 11 cents to $2.279 by Saturday.

Gas prices in Vancouver have been above $2.00 a litre for the last month, and analysts say they could only get higher as the long weekend approaches.

Need to fill up and looking to save a few bucks? Check out Gas Buddy, a website that tracks the cheapest gas stations in regions around North America.

Gas analyst Roger McKnight said that high gas prices could be here for a while, so it’s no surprise that many Canadians are rethinking their road trip plans.

According to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, 66% of drivers in Canada say they plan to cancel or alter their road trips because of oil prices. For drivers aged 18 to 24, the number of people planning to skip or change their road trip plans climbs to a whopping 75%.

