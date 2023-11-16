Garcha Bros, a new meat and poultry shop, is opening in Burnaby

FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Nov 16 2023, 12:14 am
Metro Vancouver is getting a new specialty meat and poultry shop.

Garcha Bros is set to open on November 19 and will offer a wide variety of meat products and some vegetarian options.

You can buy meat, fish, marinated veggies, and soya chunks.

 

To celebrate its grand opening, Garcha Bros is holding a celebration on November 19 from noon to 5 pm, where you can sample Garcha’s product for free! You’ll also be entered for a chance to win $5,000.

Garcha Bros has multiple locations throughout Metro Vancouver, but this will mark the meat shop’s first location in Burnaby.

Garcha Bros

Address: 7595 6th Street, Burnaby

Instagram | Facebook

