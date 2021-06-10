In an ongoing investigation of gang activity in the Lower Mainland, Surrey and Burnaby RCMP officials have shared details of two major seizures of drugs, weapons, and cash.

This follows a months long investigation into a specific drug organization which is connected to gang operations, and the ongoing and violent gang conflict.

On June 4th, while conducting a traffic stop in the Whalley neighbourhood in Surrey, RCMP officers discovered items in a vehicle that seemed to be consistent with drug trafficking. Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

The seizure took place in the area of 94 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

After further investigation, officers found 7 imitation firearms, a loaded pistol, a sword, and a knife. They also found $250 in cash, and 157 grams of what they suspect to be fentanyl.

Being in possession of imitation firearms is a crime, something RCMP suggest many don’t realize. Media Relations Officer, Constable Sarbjit K. Sangha said, in Canada, using imitation firearms to commit crimes is an indictable offence, meaning a person may be subject to jail time and financial penalties upon conviction.

A separate seizure took place in Burnaby.

In collaboration with Strike Force and the Community Response Team, Burnaby RCMP officers seized multiple ounces of cocaine and fentanyl which they deemed ready to hit the streets, $15,000 in cash, a high-end vehicle, various weapons, and ammunition for an SKS assault rifle.

Burnaby RCMP connected this seizure to the recent gang related shootings that have taken place.

“These weapons are often used by gangs for violent incidents and murders such as the ones most recently plaguing the Lower Mainland,” said Matt Toews, Investigative Services Officer with the Burnaby RCMP.

Drug and weapon charges are now being forwarded against two people associated with the drug organization.