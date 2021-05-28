A man and woman with links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict were arrested in Richmond, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s (CFSEU-BC) said on Friday.

In a release, the CFSEU-BC said that on the evening of May 21, unit members were

conducting enforcement patrols in the Richmond area when they noticed a man and woman exiting a local establishment, and recognized the man as being connected to the ongoing conflict.

Officers approached the man and the woman, who were then detained for investigation, as officers also discovered a loaded handgun.

As a result, both individuals were arrested for firearms-related offences and later released pending further investigation.

The firearm was seized and will be submitted to the new Provincial Forensics Firearms Lab,

managed by CFSEU-BC, for processing.

Officials gave no information as to the identity of the pair, or their specific connection to the conflict.

“CFSEU will continue to work closely with all of our partner agencies to target those involved in organized crime and gangs that pose the greatest risk to public safety through uniform presence and overt enforcement tactics,” said Supt. Bill Spearn, Operations

Support Officer CFSEU-BC.

“We are very pleased that another dangerous firearm has been

taken off the streets. “