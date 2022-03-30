Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in April

Let’s face it: We could all use more laughs right now. To help fill your funny meter, here are 10 comedy shows to check out in Vancouver in April, including Dave Chappelle, Taylor Tomlinson, and more.

What: Some of Vancouver’s top comedy talents team up for a special comedy fundraiser for Ukraine. Performers include Charlie Demers, Peter Kelamis, Jane Stanton, Justin Nichol, Kevin Banner, Sam Tonning, Yumi Nagashima and David and Ken. All profits will be donated to Rose Charities Ukraine Emergency Fund, directly helping children and families affected by the crisis.

When: April 9, 2022

Time: 6 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25, purchase online

What: Actor, writer and comedian Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project, Sincerely Fortune podcast) was nominated for Best Comedy Special at the Critics’ Choice Awards for her first one-hour special, Sweet & Salty. She brings her Hey Y’all Tour to Vancouver on April 10, presented by Just for Laughs.

When: April 10, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: FEMME! is a variety show that explores the glamourous, hilarious and varied world of feminine expression. The show, presented by Miss Marie, will feature a wide range of Vancouver talent, including dancers, drag performers, and comedians.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: Doors and cocktails at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Red Gate Revue Stage – 1601 Johnston Street, Granville Island, Vancouver,

Cost: Early bird $35 (ends April 7), Tickets $40 to $55 plus fees. Purchase online

What: Improvisers take comedy to the next level in the Improv Centre’s weekly Playground show. The performers choose what they want to do onstage, and the audience provides suggestions to set off the fun.

When: Every Thursday

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: Dave Chappelle is an award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. He was the 2019 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and has earned over 30 nominations and awards for television and film projects.

When: April 22 and 23, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Chedda Boys combines improvised and podcast-style conversational comedy for a hilarious night at Havana Theatre. Enjoy a mix of improv games and a longer-form theatrical piece that will have you holding your sides.

When: April 14, 2022

Time: 9 pm

Where: Havana Theatre – 1214 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: International comedy star Kanan Gill has specials on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and is also a judge and mentor on India’s biggest stand-up comedy search, Comicstaan. He brings his “Is This It?” tour to Massey Theatre in New West on April 16.

When: April 16, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Taylor Tomlinson has released two Netflix stand-up specials and has appeared on The Tonight Show and Conan. She performs at the Vogue Theatre on April 30 and May 1 on her Deal With It tour.

When: April 30 and May 1, 2022

Time: 7 pm and 10 pm (Saturday), 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver comics Danika Thibault and Nathan Hare present a night of stand-up at The Lido featuring Rachel Shaefer, Mitch Saddleback, Andrea Jin and Alistair Ogden.

When: April 5, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Lido – 518 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $8 plus fees, purchase online

What: Dynamic pairings of improvisers take to the Tightrope Theatre stage to try and win over the crowd every Friday evening. Who will be the champions? You must attend live to find out.

When: Every Friday

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees. Purchase Online