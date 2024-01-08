Gale-force winds, flooding, and storm surges in store for Metro Vancouver tomorrow

Southern Metro Vancouver is in for a very wet Tuesday as a storm hammers the region while high tides and huge waves soak coastlines.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts elevated ocean levels and massive waves tomorrow, which will likely exceed the highest astronomical tides.

“Large waves due to gale-force southwest winds, storm surge and seasonably high tides have the potential to produce high water levels for Tuesday. Coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially in low-lying areas,” ECCC said in its special weather statement.”

Things will be worse in Metro Vancouver near Boundary Bay, with the forecasted flooding also a risk for the Gulf Islands, Victoria, Sooke, and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

High tide happens at 6:30 am and again at noon tomorrow, when the risk of flooding will be greatest.

The Lower Mainland is enduring a series of winter storms this week, the first of which drenched downtown Vancouver and dumped snow on elevated areas. The Ministry of Transportation warned drivers Monday’s commute could be chaotic, though the morning passed by with no major road closures.

The worst is still yet to come, with commutes Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning at risk of being wet and snowy.

This wet, cold, and stormy weather follows a relatively mild fall. It’s been a slow start to ski season for many, though this week’s weather systems have meant skiers and snowboarders finally got some powder on the local hills and up at Whistler-Blackcomb.

