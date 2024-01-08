NewsWeather

Road chaos avoided for now as storm dumps snow over Metro Vancouver

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jan 8 2024, 5:33 pm
Road chaos avoided for now as storm dumps snow over Metro Vancouver
@Brad604/X

A series of storms made landfall over Metro Vancouver this morning, dumping rain downtown and snow at higher elevations.

While road closures and 11-hour commutes thankfully didn’t happen in the morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada has a special weather statement out saying this is just the beginning — the wet weather and snow accumulation are expected to last through Tuesday.

“Today, there will be the potential for snow to reach sea-level along the coastal sections of the south coast. Mild air moving into the region will help transition any snow to rain likely by later this afternoon,” the weather agency said.

Strong winds could also be part of the package, with the fast gusts expected to hit the South Coast Monday evening.

Snow accumulation is expected at higher elevations. Pictures from around Metro Vancouver showed enough snow at Simon Fraser University to build a snowman.

The Ministry of Transportation warned drivers Sunday night that Monday’s commute could be challenging. It asked drivers to ensure they had supplies for a longer-than-usual journey and to use appropriate tires.

The Massey Tunnel and Alex Fraser Bridge both experienced morning delays due to vehicle incidents, but luckily there were no highway closures around Metro Vancouver.

For those travelling outside the city, there is a snowfall warning in effect for the Sea to Sky Highway and a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop