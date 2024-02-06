FVDED in the Park announces dates for comeback festival in 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Western Canada’s top music festivals, FVDED in the Park, has unveiled the dates for its comeback festival this summer.

Organizers announced on Monday that the popular event will officially return to Holland Park in Surrey on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.

Blueprint Events is expected to begin revealing headliners for the two-day event soon, promising “the biggest dance music lineup we have ever hosted.”

“We are excited to announce the return of FVDED in the Park to our home at Holland Park,” the event shared in an Instagram post. “It’s been an incredible 13 year journey together and we can’t wait to make new memories and friendships this summer dancing in the park.”

Presented by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, the annual event draws 45,000 attendees and features top names across multiple genres – from hip-hop and rap to R&B, electronic, pop and more.

The 2023 festival was cancelled due to “difficulties” before headliners Jack Harlow and Odesza could take the stage, with FVDED being put “on pause” as organizers planned what was next.

However, fans are ready to party once again at Holland Park this summer.

“Yay, can’t wait,” shared Elaine on Instagram. “We’ve been going to FVDED every year since the beginning.”

When: July 5 and 6, 2024

Where: Holland Park, Surrey

Tickets: Details to be released soon online