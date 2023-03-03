EventsNewsArtsConcerts

This summer's FVDED in the Park has been cancelled due to "difficulties"

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 3 2023, 5:18 pm
This summer's FVDED in the Park has been cancelled due to "difficulties"
FVDED In The Park/Live Nation
One of Metro Vancouver’s biggest summer music festivals has cancelled its 2023 event, the latest in a line of high-profile events that have had to pause operations.

FVDED in the Park announced on its website and social media that it had to cancel the event slated for June 23 and 24 due to “difficulties.”

“It is with heavy hearts that the FVDED family announces the cancellation of FVDED in the Park 2023,” said FVDED in a public statement. “The decision was not made lightly, but given the difficulties we’re currently facing, it was deemed the best course of action for this year.”

FVDED, organized by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, was set to bring rap superstar Jack Harlow, electronic music gods Odesza, and over 45 artists to Surrey’s Holland Park. It is also Western Canada’s largest music festival.

Anders FVDED In The Park 2019

Michael Oyaro/Daily Hive

“Since its inception in 2015, FVDED in the Park has been fortunate to host some of the world’s biggest artists and has received tremendous support from the local community,” said FVDED on social media. “The Blueprint team is grateful for the opportunity to work alongside incredibly talented individuals in the industry and to create unforgettable experiences and memories at Holland Park.

“For the near future, FVDED will be on pause as we plan what’s next. We could not be more thankful for all the amazing experiences and memories we shared together at Holland Park.”

FVDED in the Park

FVDED in the Park/Facebook

FVDED also announced that full refunds are being automatically processed for any people who have bought tickets and passes for the event.

The popular Surrey event joins Vancouver Folk Music Festival (VFMF) as a summertime staple that is not happening in 2023.

VFMF Society announced in January that it will not be producing the fest this year due to financial “challenges.”

Vancouver Folk Music Festival

“After two years of COVID-related shut-downs, we came back in 2022 to find the festival environment greatly changed,” said Mark Zuberbuhler, the VFMF’s board president, in a release. “Many of our service providers and suppliers had completely disappeared which necessitated herculean efforts and massively increased costs just to cover the basics of production, like stage, fencing, and tents.

“We had a great festival, but we did not break even.”

Daniel Chai
