Fans of anything sweet are in for a treat because North America’s largest soufflé pancake chain, Fuwa Fuwa Dessert Café, has softly opened in Metro Vancouver.

Fuwa Fuwa made the announcement on Instagram, sharing that its first-ever BC location would be in Langley Township.

This chain is best known for its unbelievably soft and airy pancakes, which are topped with fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

Pancakes are definitely the star here, but Fuwa Fuwa also serves extravagant waffle dishes, macarons, rolls, crepes, cookies, and even burnt-top cheesecake.

Fuwa Fuwa Langley is currently softly open from October 17 to November 1, 2024. Be sure to follow it on Instagram for any grand opening announcements and promotions.

Are you excited about this new soufflé pancake destination?

Address: 20144 86 Avenue, Langley Township

