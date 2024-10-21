Frozen waffle brands sold at Loblaws, Walmart, Sobeys, Metro recalled across Canada

If you’ve bought frozen waffles from Loblaw, Walmart, Sobeys or Metro stores, they may be part of a nationwide recall.

TreeHouse Foods, the manufacturer of several frozen waffle brands, issued a recall notice last Friday for certain frozen waffle products “due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

According to the recall, food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes can cause serious, and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weak immune systems.

Healthy individuals might experience only short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The severe effects were seen in a listeria outbreak due to recalled plant-based milk in Canada over the summer that killed three Canadians.

“This issue was discovered through routine testing at the manufacturing facility,” said TreeHouse Foods.

The recalled frozen waffles were distributed in the US and Canada and packed in various formats under over a dozen brand names.

Walmart, Metro, Sobeys and Loblaw grocery stores sell many of the brands listed in the recall, including Great Value, Compliments, Selection, and No Name.

“There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider,” reads the recall.

Want to check if your frozen waffles are affected? The manufacturer advises shoppers and retailers to check the UPC on the back of the carton and the Lot Code and Best By Date on the end of the carton.

If they match any of the products listed here, TreeHouse Foods says to throw them out or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit. Photos of the affected frozen waffles can also be found here.

The manufacturer says the US Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are aware of the recall.

This isn’t the only product recalled in Canada due to listeria contamination. The CFIA has also issued a nationwide recall for this seasoned pasta kit.