The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a nationwide recall of a seasoned pasta sauce due to possible contamination.

On October 12, the CFIA announced that it is recalling Rana’s Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken & Mushroom Sauce.

“The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination,” stated the agency.

#CFIArecall: Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken & Mushroom Sauce recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes https://t.co/MK02PEGeZY — Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@InspectionCan) October 12, 2024

The product being recalled is a 1.14 kg bag of pasta sauce with best-before dates from October 10, 2024, up to and including November 16, 2024.

According to the CFIA, the recall started in another country, and so far, no reported illnesses have been associated with consuming the product. However, the CFIA is working to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.

According to the CFIA, the recall has been labelled a Class 1, which means that “there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death.”

What is Listeria monocytogenes?

Listeria monocytogenes can cause various symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness.

People who are particularly at risk include pregnant women, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

It’s also important to note that food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes “may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

What should you do?

Canadians are urged not to “consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products.” Contact your healthcare provider if you suspect you became sick from the recalled product.

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased,” reads the statement.

The CFIA’s ongoing investigation may lead to the recall of other products.

Learn more about the recall here.