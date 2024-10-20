What a way to kick off the weekend! Three lottery players across Canada just woke up winners after splitting a prize.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, October 19, 2024, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $14 million. Although no one won the main prize, someone did win the White Ball prize after matching the winning number 70886554-01. According to PlayNow, the winning ticket was sold in Quebec.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 02, 12, 20, 23, 28, 41, and bonus 43; however, no one won the $5 million prize. After matching five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, three people across Canada will have a reason to celebrate after they split the Classic Draw second prize. As a result, each lottery player will soon be taking home a cheque for $61,728.40. The tickets were sold in Western Canada, Ontario, and Quebec.

No one won the Classic Draw Extra prize worth $500,000 or the Encore prize worth $1 million.

The next Gold Ball prize is worth $16 million, and there are 27 balls left. The draw is set for Wednesday, October 23.

The last time anyone won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot was on Wednesday, October 9, when six strangers from Quebec matched the Gold Ball winning number 71982819-02 to win the $32 million jackpot.

The six met each other for the first time to celebrate their big win at the Loto-Québec office. Each person bought a Formule Groupe ticket, which allows you to purchase one or more shares in a group formed by a retailer. This one was sold in five shares and will be split between the six players, each getting $6.4 million.

