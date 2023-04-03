EventsArtsDH Community PartnershipCurated

An immersive biographical Frida Kahlo art exhibit is coming to Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 3 2023, 5:09 pm
An immersive biographical Frida Kahlo art exhibit is coming to Vancouver
Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography/Submitted
Vancouver is about to be graced with an inspiring new exhibit about one of art history’s most important figures

Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography, a co-creation of the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, will open at the PNE Agrodome on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, for a limited run.

The state-of-the-art exhibit is presented by Tandem Expositions and utilizes seven distinct transformational spaces and an optional award-winning VR experience.

“Frida Kahlo’s artistry continues to be more relevant than ever, and this immersive exhibition is a must-see for anyone who admires her work and legacy,” said Paul Dupont-Hébert, president of Tandem, in a release.

The immersive experience is brought to us by the organizers behind Imagine Van Gogh, Imagine Picasso, and Imagine Monet events across Canada and the US over the past three years.

Frida Kahlo The Immersive Biography

Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography/Submitted

Guests will explore the life and artistry of the influential Mexican artist in a unique and immersive way.

Unlike other exhibitions, The Immersive Biography will not include reproductions of Kahlo’s iconic paintings. Instead, visitors will discover historical photographs, original films, digital environments, artistic installations, collector’s items, 360-degree projections, and newly created music at the PNE Agrodome.

Frida Kahlo The Immersive Biography

Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography/Submitted

“Today, the Frida Kahlo brand is considered one of the most significant and renowned on the planet, which has enabled us to venture into new cultural and commercial projects with a global, innovative, and disruptive approach, similar to how Frida lived her everyday life,” said Beatriz Alvarado, CCO and head of global trends at the Frida Kahlo Corporation, in a statement.

“Consequently, we aim to create a space that portrays Frida Kahlo in an authentic, genuine, and comprehensive manner, incorporating diverse sources of information. This has given rise to Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography.”

Frida Kahlo The Immersive Biography

Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography/Submitted

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, April 4 at 10 am and are available here.

Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography

When: Opening May 3, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday). Closed Mondays
Where: PNE Agrodome — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $40 for adults and $30 for children. Discounts are available for students, children, and families. VIP tickets and virtual reality add-ons are also available. Purchase online

With files from Ty Jadah

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
