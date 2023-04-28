There’s something about fresh pasta that feels altogether more decadent than the dried stuff – like we’re dining at an Italian villa where the resident nonna spends all day working mounds of fresh pasta dough into intricate shapes.

Not everyone has access to an Italian nonna, though, nor do we always have the time (or skills) to make fresh pasta ourselves, so when we heard the news of a fresh pasta delivery club hitting Vancouver, our interest was piqued.

La Mano is a fresh pasta company that originally launched in Calgary in 2020, focusing on traditional Italian methods of both hand sheeted and die cut pasta, which is then sold to restaurants around Alberta.

As part of this fresh pasta-making endeavour, La Mano has also established a once-a-month delivery service, which is set to launch for the first time in Vancouver this May.

Aaron Ellard of La Mano tells Dished that the delivery club partners with rotating restaurants and chefs throughout BC and Alberta to bring subscribers a brand new pasta dish each month, right to their own home.

The fresh pasta delivery service has seen a lot of success in both Calgary and Edmonton over the last couple of years, partnering with restaurants such as Cardinale and Luca Mercato, so its arrival in Vancouver is an exciting one.

Each kit comprises fresh pasta, sauce, and garnishes, and “each order is produced by hand here in Vancouver using locally sourced ingredients,” Ellard says.

Each order includes enough pasta for two people, but you can also specify if you’d like additional kits for up to six people.

The kit also comes with instructions on how to make the dish, though each component is pretty straightforward, so messing up here is nearly impossible – this means you’re getting restaurant-quality pasta with a 15-minute prep time right in your own kitchen.

This pasta is the real thing too, as Ellard adds that La Mano’s “culinary director Jeremy Ouellette has worked in some of Calgary’s best restaurants and has trained in pasta making in Bologna, Italy.”

While the list of collaborating Vancouver restaurants and chefs has not been shared yet, since these details are still being finalized, folks who want to try out La Mano in May will be treated to a bonus Vodka and Burrata Rigatoni kit, along with that month’s feature.

The fresh pasta revolution won’t stop there, though: “We plan to continue to grow our club in the Vancouver area by collaborating with spaces for special pop-up dinners so people can experience our cooking IRL,” Ellard says.

You can find out more about La Mano’s fresh pasta delivery club on its website.