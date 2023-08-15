Rod Stewart spotted dining at downtown Vancouver Italian restaurant

British rock star Rod Stewart may be known for his flashy outfits and sappy crooning, but turns out the musician also has great taste in food.

Stewart is currently in Vancouver following a show at Rogers Arena on Saturday, August 12, but the singer-songwriter has also had time to check out the city’s world-class dining scene.

He was spotted dining at Italian Kitchen on Monday night, where he stopped to pose with some of the restaurant’s staff.

“‘Have I Told You Lately’ was actually written about our Truffled Spaghetti & Meatballs. It was an absolute honour to serve Sir Rod Stewart,” the restaurant later shared on Instagram.

Stewart performed with Cheap Trick Saturday night as part of a Canada-wide tour.

If you feel like dining Stewart-style, you’ll find Italian Kitchen at 860 Burrard Street.