Fresh Bite: New sandwich spot opens in Port Coquitlam

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
Oct 29 2024, 11:08 pm
Fresh Bite: New sandwich spot opens in Port Coquitlam

Looking to switch things up for lunch? Why not try Fresh Bite, a new sandwich shop that has opened its doors in Port Coquitlam.

Sandwiches are definitely the star at this spot, with options like kebab, steak, and chopped cheeseburgers. The spot also boasts that it sources fresh ingredients daily for its handheld creations.

“Our mission is simple: to serve fresh, healthy food that nourishes both the body and soul. We take pride in sourcing the finest ingredients, focusing on quality, sustainability, and flavour. At Fresh Bite Food, every dish is a reflection of our commitment to freshness and excellence,” said Fresh Bite on its website.

“Although we opened our first restaurant in 2024, our passion for fresh, wholesome food goes back much further. With over 10 years of experience in the culinary industry, we’ve perfected the art of creating meals that are not only delicious but also packed with nutrition,” shared the restaurant.

Fresh Bite is located at 2641 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam, and is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm.

Will you be checking out this new sandwich spot? Let us know in the comments.

Fresh Bite Food

Address: 2641 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam

