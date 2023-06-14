Netflix Bites is an interesting and exciting new food concept from the streaming giant.

Launching June 30 at the Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles, California, this is a pop-up restaurant that will celebrate many of the best food shows found on the streaming service.

Netflix has some amazing original movies, but it also has amazing original dishes.

The hardest (and best) part of watching these popular food shows is drooling over the recipes without ever having the chance to try any of them. The only way would be to travel across the world and have reservations at some of the best spots in the world. Now, you can have it all in one exclusive spot.

Some of the chefs showcasing their dishes as seen on Netflix include Curtis Stone (Master of Modern American Cuisine), Dominique Crenn (Chef’s Table), Ann Kim (Chef’s Table Pizza), Rodney Scott (Chef’s Table BBQ), and many more.

As if that wasn’t cool enough, the bar will also have some amazing cocktails being created, shaken, and stirred by bartenders like Frankie Solarik and Julie Reiner from the hit show Drink Masters.

A detailed menu of bites hasn’t been revealed yet, but if you’re a fan of any of these chefs or popular shows, you’re probably excited.

If you have an LA trip planned and are making an itinerary, make sure to add this stop to the list.