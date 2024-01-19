Freezing rain makes roads slick in parts of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

It’s been a tough week to get around the Lower Mainland, and Mother Nature dealt the latest blow overnight with freezing rain making roads icy.

While snow turned to rain in most of Metro Vancouver Thursday night, cold outflow winds in the Fraser Valley made conditions perfect for freezing rain. The area has been under a freezing rain warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) since Thursday, which remains in effect Friday.

“A Pacific frontal system has brought warm air aloft while cold outflow is keeping surface temperatures below freezing. These conditions will produce an extended period of freezing rain,” ECCC said. “The freezing rain will transition to rain from west to east beginning with Abbotsford this morning, Chilliwack this afternoon, and finally Hope this evening.”

DriveBC cautioned travellers about freezing rain in Abbotsford early Friday, saying travel advisories remain in effect.

we're getting reports of freezing rain in the #AbbotsfordBC area. Travel advisories remain in effect for several areas.



Crews also closed lanes on the Alex Fraser Bridge, while rope access technicians cleared ice from the suspension cables.

HEADS UP #AlexFraserBridge – the right lanes in each direction are blocked as crews continue to monitor the weather as freezing rain is in the forecast. Watch for crews and drive with caution no matter where your travels take you today.



A car also flipped upside down on Highway 99 just after the Highway 17A overpass.

CAUTION #BCHwy99 – a car has flipped just after the #Hwy17A overpass. The southbound shoulder and part of the right lane are blocked. Pass with caution. Crews are on the way.



The freezing rain is expected to persist the longest from Langley to Hope. It’s predicted to last through Friday evening before temperatures rise above zero for Saturday.

The weather led to a third snow day in a row for many school districts in the Fraser Valley, including schools in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley, and out in Fraser Cascade which encompasses Hope.

BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure as well as Environment and Climate Change Canada both warned drivers to be careful on the roads.

“Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Fraser Valley as snow changes to rain, with a prolonged period of freezing rain possible from Langley to Hope,” the Ministry said. “Highways, roads and parking lots will be extremely slippery, and any travel by road should be done with caution.”

The freezing rain comes just two days after Metro Vancouver got a record-setting dump of snow. Areas of the Lower Mainland saw close to 30 centimetres of white stuff, prompting many people to stay home and schools to close.