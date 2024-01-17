Here are the post-secondary school closures around Vancouver due to snow

A number of post-secondary institutions have closed their doors today because of snow around Metro Vancouver — here’s a full list of the school closures.

Metro Vancouver is currently under a snowfall warning, with 10 to 20 cm expected, depending on the region.

Post-secondary closures around Metro Vancouver

BCIT — All campuses closed

Douglas College — All in-person and online classes cancelled

University of Fraser Valley — In-person classes cancelled

SFU — All in-person classes cancelled; online classes will proceed while buildings on campus will remain open

UBC — All in-person classes cancelled; some classes may move online

Capilano University — All campuses closed; faculty to advise students of alternate plans for classes

Kwantlen Polytechnic University — In-person classes cancelled; online classes will continue

Sprott Shaw — Lower mainland campuses are closed

Langara College — All on-campus classes are cancelled; online classes will continue remotely

Emily Carr University Campus — Classes are cancelled; no access to campus

Trinity Western University — No in-person classes; Langley campus open for essential services only. Richmond campus (Lansdowne and Minoru) sites are closed, with all classes moved online.

Did we miss a closure? Send us an email at [email protected].