People are outraged after plow dumps heaps of snow on handicapped spots

Handicap spot outside Save-On-Foods in Surrey's Newton area buried in snow on January 17, 2024. (Amiedeslivres/Reddit)

It’s usually good news when drivers see snow being plowed away. However, locals are pointing out that it becomes unhelpful when the snow being pushed away buries necessary parking spaces.

As of Thursday afternoon, if people who were permitted to park in a reserved handicap spot visited Save-On-Foods in Newton, they’d find a hill of snow covering the stalls.

A snow plow seems to have attempted to clear the parking lot at 7320 King George Boulevard #100 in Surrey. However, it pushed snow into several corners of the lot, including handicap stalls outside the Save-On-Foods.

Photos of the buried stalls were shared online by Reddit user u/Amiedeslivres.



In response, dozens of social media users commented, many of whom were upset.

“People are so ignorant,” Lirathal commented.

Another user, abl90, claimed, “This happens all the time… So disrespectful.”

“You’d think that commercial lots and corporations would make sure that walkways, driveways and parking stalls are mostly, if not fully, cleared to the best of their ability so that ALL customers and shoppers would be able to use them, no matter the weather,” allabouttheyarn wrote.

Save-On-Foods is managed by Value Property Group, which hired the snow plowing contractor to remove snow from the mall lot.

A building manager at the group told Daily Hive that its snow contractor is aware the stalls are buried in snow.

“Our snow contractor will address it as soon as they possibly can,” he said.

The building manager was not able to disclose who it hired as a contractor and could not provide a timeline of when the snow will be cleared.