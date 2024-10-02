Taco Bell is giving out FREE tacos for National Taco Day

We’ve got some exciting news to taco-bout. You can get a free taco coupon from Taco Bell on October 4 for National Taco Day!

Two ways will be available for residents across Canada to receive coupons for free tacos, and we’ve got the scoop on how to get your hands on one.

For folks in Toronto, Scarborough, and Hamilton, Taco Bell will be debuting its Roaming Bell Tower, a specially designed vehicle equipped with state-of-the-art speakers, to give out free tacos.

Around every hour, the vehicle will blast Taco Bell’s iconic “Bell” sound. As it rings, nearby smartphone users will receive an Airdrop (Apple users) or Nearby Share (Android users) containing an exclusive free taco coupon.

“When it comes to National Taco Day, we wanted to create something memorable and engaging for our fans,” said Meera Patel, marketing director with Taco Bell Canada. “By turning our beloved bell into an audio coupon and taking it on the road with our Roaming Bell Tower, we combine innovation with our signature taco love, giving Canadians a fun and interactive way to celebrate with us.”

Plus, to ensure everyone can participate, the truck will also display a QR code that people can scan with their smartphones to access the coupon.

Not in Toronto, Scarborough, or Hamilton? Don’t worry; you’ll be able to get your free taco, too. The free taco coupon will also be posted across Taco Bell Canada’s social media platforms.

Coupons are redeemable in-store at any Taco Bell location across Canada and are valid for a free soft or crunchy beef or bean taco. It’s also important to note that these coupons are only valid on October 4.

Are you going to be snagging a free taco? Let us know in the comments.