Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is quickly becoming a hot spot for new food offerings.

Just a few months after China Airlines announced a partnership to roll out the “world’s first” bubble tea service on commercial flights, the major airline has teamed up with another lounge at YVR for more boba happenings.

Vancouver’s SkyTeam Lounge launched its free bubble tea service on December 17, and China Airlines was a big part of the kickoff event.

The lounge, which is accessible to folks travelling through International Departures, can be found after security on the left near Gate 53.

SkyTeam launched this new offering, which is the first free airport lounge bubble tea service in all of North America, we’re told, on the 63rd anniversary of China Airlines.

The airline tells Dished that all passengers who head into the lounge who are Elite and Elite Plus members can now enjoy a free bubble tea at the beginning of their journey.

In addition to this new bubble tea lounge service, as of this week, you can find Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly open post-security in International Departures.

This is yet another exciting happening, as Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly is the first Indigenous restaurant to open in a Canadian airport.