McDonald's is launching a lineup of new cold brew drinks in Canada

Nothing screams warmer weather quite like a cold brew. If it’s your sip of choice when spring rolls around, you’re in luck, as McDonald’s has revealed it is launching a host of cold brew offerings.

Joining existing McCafé offerings of coffees, teas and frappes, McDonald’s is debuting its new cold brew beverages, which will be available at locations across Canada from March 26.

The McCafé Cold Brew is made with Arabica beans for a stronger and bolder alternative to your regular iced coffee. It will be available in five different flavours: regular unsweetened, French Vanilla Cream, Caramel Cream, sweetened with cream, and Cold Brew with sugar-free syrup and cream.

“Good things take time. Just as the cold-brew process enhances the smooth, delicious flavour of cold brew, we invested time in perfecting our recipe and are confident our guests will love it,” said Chef Jeff Anderson, culinary innovation lead at McDonald’s Canada.

“Whether you’re a long-time cold brew lover or trying it for the first time, we’re excited to give our guests a new way to enjoy McCafé coffee.”

In addition to the new sips, they will be served in newly designed sleek cups featuring the golden arches and McCafé brush script logo.

Cold brew will be available at participating restaurants and drive-thrus across Canada, on the McDonald’s app and through delivery.