Italian Air Force treats Vancouver with spectacular air show

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Jul 17 2024, 3:42 am
Italian Air Force treats Vancouver with spectacular air show
Frecce Tricolori, the Italian Air Force's aerobatic troupe, flying over downtown Vancouver on July 16, 2024. (Submitted)

Residents and tourists alike were left in awe Tuesday evening as the Italian Air Force orchestrated an aerial spectacle over downtown Vancouver.

The tranquil bluebird skies suddenly came alive with the thunderous roar of fighter jets and the graceful maneuvers of the aerobatic team, catching many off guard.

The troupe of 10 planes left trails of smoke coloured in the green, white, and red hues of the Italian flag.

However, this was actually a scheduled event, as initially reported by Daily Hive List in May 2024.

The flyovers and stunts performed above Vancouver were the latest stop for Frecce Tricolori, the Italian Air Force’s aerobatic team, during their tour across Canada and the United States this summer. They are flying over both countries for the first time in over 30 years.

Last month, Frecce Tricolori began their tour at the Bagotville air show in Quebec to partake in the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Royal Canadian Air Force, before flying over Ottawa, Montreal, and the Trenton air show in Ontario.

Their next major Canadian stops include Edmonton on July 18, Cold Lake on July 20 and 21, and Toronto on August 1.

Frecce Tricolori features 10 pilots — nine pilots and a solo pilot — from the air force’s combat-ready squadrons. The aerobatic troupe, founded in 1961, uses the Aermacchi MB339APAN aircraft.

The next air show in Vancouver will be this weekend, when the Red Bull Air Show takes to the skies over English Bay as part of the pre-fireworks entertainment of the Honda Celebration of Light. The Red Bull Air Show will fly at about 7:40 pm for each of the three fireworks nights.

+ Listed
+ News
