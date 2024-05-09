Keep an eye on the sky this summer because the world’s largest acrobatics patrol is heading to Canada and will fly over Vancouver.

The Italian Air Force Aerobatic Team, known as Frecce Tricolori, will fly to Canada and the United States this summer for the first time in more than 30 years.

The multifaceted tour will include a series of events and flyovers, including one over Vancouver on Tuesday, July 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒄𝒆 𝑻𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒊 (@freccetricoloriofficialpage)

You might also like: America’s Got Talent star Drew Lynch is coming to Vancouver this month

FREE comics festival with 100+ creators returns to Vancouver this month

Tour de Concord and FREE bike festival return to Vancouver this summer

“The North America Tour will be an opportunity to organize a redeployment thousands of kilometres away from Italy and to share the values, technology, professionalism and teamwork skills of the Italian Air Force, through a journey in stages between Canada and the United States,” the consulate general of Italy in Toronto writes.

“The tour will also be an opportunity to represent Italy in the world and foster Made in Italy overseas.”

The tour will kick off with a performance on June 22 in Bagotville, Quebec, to celebrate with Canada the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Airforce.

On June 25, the Frecce Tricolori will also be visible in Ottawa and Montreal, and afterwards, the team will perform at the Quinte International Airshow in Trenton, Ontario, on June 29 and 30.

The Frecce Tricolori will then fly over Vancouver on July 16. The exact time and location of their flyover have yet to be announced, but we will share details as soon as they become available.

You can follow the Italian Air Force Aerobatic Team’s activities and the stages of the North America Tour 2024 here.

With files from Allison Stephen