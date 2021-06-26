Fraser Health rebooking some COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to "extreme" heat

Fraser Health is rebooking some COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to extreme heat.

Any immunization appointments scheduled at the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre for 1 pm or later on June 26 will be moved, the health authority said on Saturday morning.

“The heat wave is causing elevated internal temperatures in the clinic and, as a result, Fraser Health made the decision to rebook these appointments to protect the health and safety of our staff and clients,” they said.

Anyone whose appointment was affected by the measure is asked to call 1-833-838-2323 to rebook. Alternatively, they can opt to visit a walk-in clinic at a different location.

Fraser Health is reminding anyone visiting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today to protect themselves from the heat by staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen.

A “dangerous long duration” heat wave has descended on BC, and is expected to last until at least Wednesday.

Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for a high of 38°C in Abbotsford on Saturday. With the humidity, though, it will feel like 44°C.

Similarly blazing temperatures are expected for the coming days as BC’s “heat dome” continues.