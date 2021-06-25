It's getting hot in here: BC's "dangerous" heat wave starts today

Beginning today, a “dangerous, long-duration” heat wave has arrived in British Columbia.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings over most of the province and the elevated temperatures are expected to remain in place until next Tuesday.

In the Metro Vancouver area, the weather agency forecasts daytime highs ranging from 29°C to 38°C, with overnight lows between 18°C and 21°C.

Due to the humidity, however, it could feel as warm as the high 30s or low 40s.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia, likely resulting in record-breaking temperatures,” Environment Canada says.

The agency adds that the duration of this heat wave is concerning since there’s little relief due to higher overnight temperatures. The record-breaking heat will also increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

Make sure to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place when possible. Check on older family, friends, and neighbours and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and elevated heartbeat, and extreme thirst.