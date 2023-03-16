Bubble tea fans are likely already familiar with Yi Fang, the Taiwan-based brand that currently operates nine stores in Vancouver and Richmond.

After the tea shop closed its 1725 Robson Street spot several months ago, the closest Yi Fang location was in either West Point Grey or East Vancouver – both quite far from the downtown core.

Now, a new location at 1175 Robson Street has been established to take its place, having softly opened as of Wednesday, March 15.

Yi Fang is best loved for its fresh fruit teas (like its signature Pineapple Green Tea) but it also offers tea lattes, slush drinks, sugar cane-based drinks, brown sugar pearl boba, and other specialty drink options – think Passionfruit Yakult Green Tea and Mango Fruit Tea with Salty Cream.

This 1175 Robson Street address is the former location of a Robson Sports shop and rounds out Yi Fang’s presence to 10 different locations in Vancouver and Richmond. The brand also has locations in Surrey and Victoria.

You’ll find this new Yi Fang location open from noon to 9 pm daily.

Yi Fang – Downtown Vancouver

Address: 1175 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram