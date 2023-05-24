Forecast Coffee opened its very first location in Whistler before opening its popular locations in Vancouver, but now the brand has come full circle again with an additional spot in Whistler.

The new location is at 4205 Village Square and can be found in the same area as Armchair Books. This Forecast Coffee has taken over the space of former tenant Gone Village Eatery.

Offering the same specialty coffees, savoury food options, and other treats as Forecast’s other locations (sans the alcohol, as this spot is not licensed), this outpost is in a much more accessible location for those who spend most of their time in the village.

Forecast’s original Whistler location can be found at 101-1200 Alpha Lake Road – a 10-minute drive from the village.

This new location will also carry Wilder Cookies, Forecast’s house brand of chewy, artisanal cookies, available in flavours like gingersnap sandwich and classic chocolate chip.

Forecast’s other locations are in Vancouver at 2980 Main Street and in West Vancouver at 5365 Headland Drive.

Forecast Coffee – Whistler Village

Address: 4205 Village Square, Whistler

