BCL to make history this week with sale of very rare single-malt scotch
It’s not often that the BC Liquor store sets out to make history.
This week, the BCL will unveil a single, highly coveted bottle of The Macallan The Reach 81 Years Old at its flagship location at 39th and Cambie.
The super rare single-malt scotch is priced at a whopping $228,000 (before tax), which makes it the most expensive single bottle to ever be sold at a BCL.
Only 228 bottles of the scotch were released globally, making this a very limited release and therefore highly sought after by scotch collectors and aficionados.
The bottle will be made available via a draw, which will take place at 7:15 on Thursday, May 25. Those interested in entering the draw will be able to do so in-store between the hours of 4 pm and 7 pm that day, and customers must be present at the time of the draw to be eligible to purchase the bottle.
There will also be a limited release of other The Macallan products on May 25 at 4 pm.