Starbucks offering buy-one-get-one 50% off deal across Canada
Good news, Starbucks fans. The brand is offering another promo that the general public can all get in on, not just its reward members.
This week, the coffee chain is giving folks the opportunity to enjoy buy-one-get-one half-price handcrafted beverages.
- You might also like:
- Mary Brown’s just added a brand-new chicken sandwich to its lineup in Canada
- Budget 2023: Grocery rebate coming to help Canadians fight food inflation
- Little Caesars pretzel crust pizza is back, but only for a limited time (PHOTOS)
From April 26 to April 28, from 2 to 6 pm local time, customers can order a grande (or larger) handcrafted beverage and get the second 50% off.
The limited-time offer includes sips like the new Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte and the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew.
View this post on Instagram
This deal excludes hot brewed coffee or tea, Starbucks Reserve beverages, and ready-to-drink beverages.
The “Buy One Share One” promo is available for all customers across Canada.