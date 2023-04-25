Starbucks offering buy-one-get-one 50% off deal across Canada

Good news, Starbucks fans. The brand is offering another promo that the general public can all get in on, not just its reward members.

This week, the coffee chain is giving folks the opportunity to enjoy buy-one-get-one half-price handcrafted beverages.

From April 26 to April 28, from 2 to 6 pm local time, customers can order a grande (or larger) handcrafted beverage and get the second 50% off.

The limited-time offer includes sips like the new Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte and the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew.

This deal excludes hot brewed coffee or tea, Starbucks Reserve beverages, and ready-to-drink beverages.

The “Buy One Share One” promo is available for all customers across Canada.