We’ve all heard of the Richmond Dumpling Trail, and now there’s a similar initiative launching in Surrey that’s aiming to add a little bit of flavour to your dining routine. The new Surrey Spice Trail makes discovering South Asian and multicultural cuisine easier than ever before.

The Spice Trail highlights over 30 restaurants, cafes and retail stores that offer incredible and diverse dining and specialty food experiences.

During this self-guided tour of deliciousness, folks are invited to discover food and beverage offerings in six neighbourhoods, including North Surrey, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, South Surrey, and Cloverdale.

You can choose your own adventure when planning your Spice Trail, whether it be by ethnicity, dietary preference, like vegetarian options, or style, like South Asian street food, for example.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MY FOOD GALLERY (@dollyeats__)

“The city of Surrey is world-famous for welcoming people from across the globe,” says Franklin Jackson, Chair of the Board of Directors for Discover Surrey and General Manager at Civic Hotel.

“We’re excited to introduce the Surrey Spice Trail to visitors from neighbouring communities and beyond, providing a memorable experience and opportunity to submerge themselves in all the unique tastes and flavours that Surrey has to offer.”

Participants can look forward to stopping at eateries such as Kerala Kitchen, which will offer a taste of Southern India, Caribbean gem Di Reggae Café, and Nepalese destination Spice of Nepal, to name just a few.

Check out the interactive map and be sure to plan your trip down this exciting new Spice Trail today.