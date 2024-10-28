Calling all Vancouver foodies! Your list of food and drink events happening in November has officially arrived.

Whether you’re looking for cozy multi-course dinners or food crawls that will take you across Metro Vancouver, we’ve got it all.

So, from a festival dedicated to cheese and meat to a two-week-long celebration of craft beer, here’s everything happening in and around Vancouver.

One-time-only

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheese and Meat Festival (@cheeseandmeatfestival)

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover dozens of vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites. When you arrive, you’ll receive your own charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and a tasting glass for sipping.

When: November 2, 2024

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices available online

Nami Spicy Beef Noodle Soup Pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaMì | Vietnamese Food Truck & Café (@namivietnamese)

Head over to the Nami Cafe to enjoy a bowl of Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (bun bo hue) made with thick rice noodle vermicelli in an authentic home-style spicy lemongrass beef broth with all the fixings including beef brisket, Vietnamese ham, blood tofu, pork hock, and banana blossom. Additionally, the first 30 visitors will receive a free Vietnamese iced coffee.

When: November 2

Where: Nami Cafe — 885 West Georgia, Vancouver

Participate in a hands-on, small-group cooking class with Chef Katsuhito. He will take you on a journey to Italy, Mexico, and America and show you how their flavours have been deliciously incorporated into Japanese cuisine. You’ll also learn about the proper serving and tasting of sake and sample one of the chef’s favourites from Niigata prefecture.

When: November 2

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $225

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CinCin Ristorante (@cincinristorante)

CinCin’s annual truffle dinner returns with Executive Chef Andrew Richardson and his team preparing a special five-course dinner experience with wine pairings. Be prepared to enjoy the spectacular flavours of Autumn.

When: November 6

Time: 6:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: CinCin — 1154 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $225

Lavantine Restaurant is hosting a spectacular Bordeaux Wine Dinner featuring a meticulously crafted seven-course tasting menu, with each dish created to enhance the distinctive qualities of this wine. Menu items include Wagyu Aburi Tartare, Fraser Valley Duck Breast, and Sungold Lamb Chop just to name a few.

When: November 8

Time: 6 pm

Where: Lavantine Restaurant — 833 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $195

This multi-course menu celebrates the magic of CheckMate Winery, renowned for producing some of the finest expressions from the Okanagan. This dinner features special guest James Berti, Membership and Guest Experience Manager, who will guide you through their exceptional wines.

When: November 12

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Coast Restaurant — 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Cost: $225 plus tax and gratuity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Locanda dell’Orso (@locandadellorso)

Enjoy a five-course Italian feast celebrating seasonal comfort food at Locanda dell’Orso. Guests are invited to embrace the cozy spirit of hibernation season with a feast that captures the essence of autumn, featuring rich, comforting Italian dishes crafted from seasonal ingredients.

When: November 18

Time: From 5 pm

Where: Locanda dell’Orso — 350 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $139 per person

Enjoy a seasonal menu from Five Sails expertly crafted to complement the wines of Rombauer Vineyards. Enjoy dishes like Canadian Lobster Tail, Fraser Valley Duck Breast, and Grilled Bison Tenderloin, each paired with a selection of Rombauer wines.

When: November 18

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Five Sails — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $185 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sleepy Queers Productions (@sleepyqueersproductions)

Head over to Fanny Bay Oyster Bar for a “The Little Mermaid” themed drag show production by the epic team from SleepyQueers Productions paired with an OceanWise-themed menu.

When: November 20

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Fanny Bay Oyster Bar — 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25.83

Recurring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Han (@rubymacarons)

The fall festival, which will take place from November 1 to 21, 2024, is a self-guided tour of creative and Instagrammable limited-edition croissants from bakeries across Metro Vancouver. 35 vendors are taking part in this year’s festivities, serving up all sorts of wild croissants.

When: November 1 to 21

Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city

Cirque-Inspired Pre-Show Menu at The Victor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Victor (@thevictorvancouver)

Before heading to the big top, you can stop at The Victor for a Cirque-inspired pre-show menu featuring vibrant flavours and creative presentations. You can enjoy your choice of appetizers and main courses, including options like Columbia River Steelhead Salmon, Center Cut Ribeye, and Myca Farms Mushroom Risotto.

When: until December 15

Time: 5 to 6:30 pm

Where: The Victor — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $75

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s North Shore (@vancouversnorthshore)

Craft beer lovers have cause for celebration because Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week is returning from November 1 to 15, 2024, to highlight all the incredible breweries on the North Shore.

You’ll be able to take part in a host of special events at different North Shore Breweries, a distillery, and a cidery that features music, food pop-ups, games, giveaways, and, most importantly, limited edition beers.

When: November 1 to 15

Where: Participating breweries

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok