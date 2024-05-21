4 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: May 21 to 26

Vancouver has plenty of great foodie events, and this week is clearly no exception.

From a pet painting party to a Filipino feast, here are four can’t-miss food events happening in and around Vancouver.

CowDog Brewing Grand Opening x Paint Party Vancouver

Have you ever wanted to paint your own pet? Well, now’s your chance. CowDog is partnering with Paint Party Vancouver for its grand opening. All you have to do is send in a photo of your pet ahead of the event and an artist will pre-trace an outline of your pet. Then, on the day of the events, you can show up and paint to your heart’s content. There will also be limited edition coasters designed to be customized with the paints provided.

Additionally, CowDog is launching two new beers to celebrate: Axolotl Watermelon and Lemon Shark Lemon Meringue. Both are tea infusions, with Axolotl being infused with a Watermelon Oolong Tea, and Lemon Shark with a fruity herbal tea. Both teas are from Once Upon A Tea Leaf. This is a great time to support a new local Vancouver brewery.

When: May 26, 2024

Where: 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Paint Party packages starting at $25

Check out this tasty pop-up serving up pulutan, aka Filipino bar snacks. You’ll find items like beef tongue skewers with kare-kare flavours, blood sausage skewers, a smoky yellow fin tuna kinilaw (Filipino version of ceviche), and a grilled pork dinakdakan (similar to sisig but the pieces are bigger). The menu will be platter-style, so everyone gets to try a little bit of everything.

When: May 26, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Farmer’s Apprentice — 1535 W 6th Avenue, Vancouver

A California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience titled Surfside is coming to Guildford Mall. Here, you'll find palm trees, surfboards, and waves, alongside some special treats from Abbotsford Palm Cafe. You'll also be able to get some summery drinks, including a special iced Coconut Dream beverage crafted exclusively for Surfside. This beverage features espresso and white chocolate topped with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When: May 1 to June 9

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

The Richmond Night Market is officially open for the 2024 season, and you’ll want to bring your appetite. The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: $8.50

