Flyer says "tents will be burned" in threat to the Downtown Eastside

The situation in the Downtown Eastside continues to heat up, and a picture of a flyer that was shared to social media has many in the city concerned.

Twitter user Trey Helten (@ashtrey5) shared the picture on Monday morning. Helten is a notable graffiti artist in the Downtown Eastside.

Helten states that someone was driving around and “throwing these out of a car window” two nights ago.

“I’m actually speechless for once,” Helten wrote in his tweet.

The flyer states in all caps that “tents & belongings on the sidewalks will be burned with gasoline and propane canisters.”

Whoever wrote the flyer didn’t proofread it, as there are some grammatical errors.

“Residents that live in the area will not you to destroy our community any longer with your selfish.”

The Flyer goes on to state that residents have “7 days to comply.”

“This is a serious warning to the homeless in the area. Leave now or suffer the consequences of your selfish addiction.”

The letter also threatens the Insite safe injection site directly, saying that it will be “the first building to be burned down if the homeless and addicted human do not leave the area in the 7 day period.”

The letter ends with, “last and final promise.”

People who work and live in the area are reacting to the news.

This is disturbing and disgusting!! It’s making everything worse for this city. Stop the violence! https://t.co/RMU6bxI0Yc — Lorraine Lowe (@lorrainelowe_) August 15, 2022

Daily Hive reached out to the Vancouver Police Department who said that they are investigating the flyer.

“We are aware that these flyers have been posted in the Downtown Eastside and we have launched an investigation to find out who is responsible.”