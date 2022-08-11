A shooting that likely took place in the Downtown Eastside on Thursday morning has left one woman with serious injuries.

Vancouver police are also investigating two other shootings that have occurred since Sunday.

On Sunday, officers were called to a social housing building near West Pender and Richard Street after midnight after an unknown man entered the building and shot someone. Then on Tuesday, August 9, a 38-year-old man was shot outside of his home near Commercial Drive and Gravely Street.

Thankfully, all of the victims have survived their injuries.

In relation to the shooting on Thursday morning, officers discovered an injured 39-year-old woman near Main Street and East Cordova before 1 am.

She approached a passerby and asked for help, and when officers arrived they found the victim badly injured. VPD provided first aid, and the woman was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

“Investigators believe the shooting likely occurred in the Downtown Eastside, but have been unable to obtain further details from the victim due to her injuries,” reads the VPD statement.

Sunday’s shooting involved a 34-year-old man who fled after being shot with non-life-threatening injuries and was later found in the Downtown Eastside.

The shooting on Tuesday involved a 38-year-old man, and his injuries are also non-life-threatening.

Police say that no arrests have been made and investigators are trying to determine whether the shootings are connected. Anyone who may have witnessed the shootings or who may have more information is being asked to call the VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.