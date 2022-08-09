Vancouver to begin removal of "structures" in the Downtown Eastside

After a couple of delays and changes to plans, the City of Vancouver is going to begin the removal of “structures” in the Downtown Eastside on Hastings Street.

A statement from the City states that the work will begin between Gore Avenue and Abbott Street.

“The removal of structures will begin with the highest risk areas and is expected to continue over the coming weeks. The City has also arranged temporary storage to secure people’s personal belongings.”

On July 25, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services issued a fire order ordering the removal of structures in the area due to fire risk.

According to the City, the effort is “complex” and is a collaboration with “community organizations and social enterprises who have been contributing expertise and effort as well as the support of BC Housing and Vancouver Coastal Health.”

Many have wondered how this effort would impact Downtown Eastside residents as many call the area their home. The City acknowledges that it could be an emotional event.

“We recognize that this work will have an emotional impact on the community and everyone involved. City staff will be seeking to conduct the work with thoughtfulness and care of the residents and their circumstances.

“We ask that media be sensitive to the needs of those sheltering outdoors as well as staff and community partners in the area at this time. If gathering footage, media are asked to take a trauma-informed approach and respect requests for distance and/or instructions by City staff or police while filming.”

The City states that staff will not be available for interviews while engaged in this work.

Whether the City’s plan pans out peacefully remains to be seen, but all eyes will be on the Downtown Eastside in the coming weeks.