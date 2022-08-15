The BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) represents tens of thousands of workers across the province, and impending job action could mean your liquor and cannabis supply is in danger.

It may be particularly impactful for a province that can fill up nine Olympic-sized swimming pools with one month of beer purchases.

BCGEU issued strike notice on Friday, August 12. In a media release on Monday morning, the union revealed what sort job action it would be taking on Monday afternoon.

Picket lines will be going up at several BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) wholesale and distribution centres at 3:30 pm.

While picket lines aren’t going up at retail outlets directly, these stores will be impacted because the stock provided to these stores comes from the distribution centres. The distribution centre staff will be behind picket lines.

The four distribution centres impacted include:

Delta Distribution Centre (DDC) – 7003 72nd Street, Delta, BC

Kamloops Distribution Centre (KDC) – 9881 Dallas Drive, Kamloops, BC

Richmond Distribution Centre (RDC) – 3389 No 6 Road, Richmond, BC

Victoria Wholesale Customer Centre – 2291 Government Street, Victoria, BC

A BCGEU representative told Daily Hive that “these four centres handle liquor and cannabis distribution for public and private retail stores across BC.”

Members at the Wholesale Customer Centre and Customer Care Centre (Cannabis division) in Burnaby are included in the targeted job action but there won’t be a picket line.

The strike notice covers 33,000 members of the public service bargaining unit, all who work for the government. This particular job action covers around 1,000 workers according to the BCGEU Treasure Paul Finch.

Approx. 1,000 @bcgeu members will be walking picket lines today, to #FightForCOLA and reverse wage cuts due to inflation This is just the beginning. We are fighting for all workers in this province amidst the affordability crisis We will win#bcpoli #cdnpoli — Paul Finch (@paulgfinch) August 15, 2022

“Earlier this week, the PSA invited the union back to the bargaining table. Exploratory discussions were held and the bargaining committee unanimously decided a return to the table would not be fruitful at this time,” reads the BCGEU strike notice.

“Your bargaining committee’s goal has always been to get a deal which provides the appropriate cost of living protection for your wages. That is still our goal, and we are ready to return to the table when your employer demonstrates that they are able to meet your demands.”