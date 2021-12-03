Where to get the best holiday treats in and around Surrey this season
It’s officially December, which means it’s time to indulge in local seasonal offerings. If you haven’t decided what to get, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.
Here are seven places offering sweet holiday treats in and around Surrey that you should try this season.
The Praguery
The chimney cakes at The Praguery are exceptionally delicious, and now they’re festive too. You can choose from their gingerbread flavour, made with vanilla soft serve, gingerbread coulis, and house-made cookies, or their eggnog, pumpkin spice, or Mr. Strudel flavours as well.
Address: Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey
Phone: 778-951-0194
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme always has holiday donuts on lock, and Delta is lucky to have the franchise’s only location in all of BC. Choose between Santa’s Belly, which is a fan favourite, Snowman Smile, or Patty Penguin.
Address: 7153 120 Street, Delta
Phone: 604-507-8803
Hillcrest Bakery & Deli
This White Rock gem has been serving the community since 1972 and has a mouth-watering holiday menu with tons of options to suit your holiday needs. You can choose between their playfully decorated donuts, traditional Stollen bread, gingerbread cookies, mincemeat tarts, and so much more.
Address: 15231 Thrift Avenue, White Rock
Phone: 604-531-1750
Cobs Bread
Three words: Fruit. Mince. Tart. Are you obsessed yet? Because we definitely are. These tarts strike a unique balance between sweet and sour and are just one of the holiday treats you can find at your local COBS.
Address: 7243 120 Street, Delta
Phone: 604-572-8663
Address: Guildford Town Centre – 15170 104 Avenue, Surrey
Phone: 604-585-7262
Just Cakes
This staple neighbourhood bakery seems to always up the ante around the holidays. This year, they are serving immaculate goodies like holiday cookie boxes and jars. They are also selling White Chocolate & Cranberry Cake and Gingerbread Cheesecake that will definitely take your winter celebrations to the next level.
Address: 5 – 7548 120 Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-503-5577
Address: 103 – 17767 64 Avenue, Surrey
Phone: 604-575-0264
YVR Cookie
These scrumptious cookies are sweet and addicting. They come in three holiday flavours: Chocolate Candy Cane, Holiday Apple Pie, and Spiced Gingerbread. The only hard part here is deciding how many to get, but the best part is you can get them delivered right to your door.
Chez Christophe
The Buche De Noel collection at Chez Christophe looks almost too perfect to eat. These yule logs come in four different flavours: Orange Blossom, La Chocolate, Pear Rocher, and Oh, Deer. Each yule log feeds six to seven people.
Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock
Phone: 604-385-4474