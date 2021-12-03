Vancouver happy hour drink deals by day of the week (MAP)
Dec 3 2021, 9:08 pm
Who’s ready to go from mundane Mondays to mojito Mondays? I know we are, and these restaurants are waiting for you.
Whether you’d like to get together with friends on a weekend or take some time to yourself for a quick drink after work, there are plenty of spots around town offering great deals that you won’t want to miss.
Here’s our running list of happy hour drink deals in Vancouver by day of the week.
Daily Happy Hours
- Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar serves $5 drinks every day from 2 to 6 pm
- Bayside Lounge offers happy hour from 3 to 6 pm daily that includes discounted beer, wine and premium cocktails
- Black + Blue has happy hour daily from 2:30 to 5:30 pm where you can get $6 beers and ciders, discounted wines, and cheap cocktails
- Bodega on Main serves $5 highballs and $6 house lager from 3 to 6 pm daily
- Brewhall offers drinks starting at $4 Monday to Friday from 2 to 6 pm and Sunday to Thursday from 9 pm to close
- Cactus Club has happy hour every day from 2 to 5 pm and Sunday to Thursday 9:30 pm – close
- CAVO Bar + Kitchen offers happy hour Monday to Saturday 2 to 6 pm, and Sundays 2:30 pm to close
- Dockside Restaurant serves $5 shots, $6 beers and more, every day at 2:30 to 5 pm
- East Side Craft House serves their house lager for only $5 everyday from 2 to 5 pm, as well as a bunch of other great drinks on a rotating menu
- Earls offers happy hour deals everyday from 2 to 5 pm, Sunday to Thursday 9 pm – close, and Friday and Saturday 10 pm – close
- El Furniture Warehouse offers an 8oz beer for $1.95 every day from 4 to 5 pm
- Frankie’s Italian Kitchen and Bar does drink deals daily from 2 to 6 pm and 9 pm to close daily. They also have special deals Sunday to Thursday including 50% off wine bottles on Wednesdays
- H Tasting Lounge does their happy hour 3 to 5 pm daily offering drinks for as low as $5
- Havana does their happy hour 3 to 5 pm and 10 pm to close daily, and it’s where you can find a drink for as cheap as $4
- JOEY serves $5 beer and other cheap drinks 2 to 5 pm daily
- La Taqueria has $5 margaritas 3 to 6 pm
- Mary’s on Davie serves $6 and $7 drinks from 2 to 5 pm and 9 pm to close every day
- Moose’s Down Under offers “appy hour” every day from 4 to 7 pm along with rotating deals on drinks, including $6 Mojito Mondays
- Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar serves $10 cocktails and wine bottles for as cheap as $35 a bottle from 2 to 5 pm daily
- Red Card slashes their prices on draft beers, house-made wine and highballs between 2 to 5 pm daily
- Relish the Pub does happy hour 2 to 6 pm every day with specials on Red Truck lager and ale, all highballs and wines
- Showcase Restaurant & Bar does happy hour 4 to 6 pm and 9 to 10 pm daily
- Storm Crow Alehouse does drink discounts every day from 2 to 5 pm and 9 pm to close, including their famous Butterbeer for only $8
- Tacofino serves unique cocktails for under $10 3 to 5 pm daily
- Tap & Barrel Convention Centre offers happy hour every day from 3 to 6 pm and 9 pm to close where drinks start at $4
- The Cascade Pub has happy hour every day from 4 to 6 pm which includes $25 bottles of wine and $5 beers
- The Narrow Lounge offers happy hour every day until 7 pm which includes all cocktails for $9.50 and $5 pints
- UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar offers deals on cocktails, wines, and beers from 2 to 5 pm daily
- West Oak does happy hour from 3 to 6 pm daily as well as extra specials throughout the week, including $5 tequila shots on Sundays
- Yaggers Restaurant and Sports Bar offers $3 beers and other discounted drinks every day from 4 to 6 pm
Monday to Friday only Happy Hours
- Beach Ave Bar and Grill offers discounted beer and wine Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 pm
- Belgard Kitchen offers happy hour all day on Mondays and 3 to 5 pm from Tuesday to Friday
- Colony does happy hour drinks from 3 to 5 pm from Monday to Friday, where you can grab a beer for as low as $4.50
- The Naam has $4 draft beers from 2 to 5 pm from Monday to Friday
Monday to Thursday only Happy Hours
- Ancora offers happy hour between 2:30 – 5 pm Monday to Thursday
- Chewies Oyster Bar does happy hour Monday to Thursday 5 to 7 pm
- Lombardo’s Pizzeria & Ristorante offers drink specials, including pints of Peroni for $6 Monday to Thursday from 3 to 5 pm and 8 pm to close
Weekend only Happy Hours
- 1931 Gallery Bistro does happy hour on Friday nights, and Saturdays from 4 to 6 pm
- Chewies Oyster Bar does happy hour Friday to Sunday from 4 to 6 pm
- La Mezcaleria has $5 shots and $6 beer and wine Friday to Sunday from 10 pm – close
- The Distillery Bar + Kitchen offers $6 glasses of wine from 4 to 6 pm on weekends
Monday
- Belgard Kitchen offers happy hour all day
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ has drink specials all day long
Tuesday
- The Pawn Shop does drinks for just $4.95
Wednesday
- The Distillery Bar + Kitchen offers $6 glasses of wine from 4 to 6 pm
Thursday
- Odd Society offers classic cocktails for $9 all day long and 10% off punch bowls
- The Distillery Bar + Kitchen offers $6 glasses of wine from 4 to 6 pm
Friday
- Portside Pub has specials on craft beer 5 to 7 pm
- The Distillery Bar + Kitchen offers $6 glasses of wine from 4 to 6 pm
Saturday
- Portside Pub has specials on craft beer 5 to 7 pm
- Score on Davie has 1oz highballs for $6 or 2oz highballs for $8
Sunday
- Craft Beer Market has a “Sunday Funday” happy hour all day long
- Pier 7 offers 50% off bottled wine
Don’t see your favourite happy hour here? Tell us about it at [email protected]