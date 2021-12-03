Who’s ready to go from mundane Mondays to mojito Mondays? I know we are, and these restaurants are waiting for you.

Whether you’d like to get together with friends on a weekend or take some time to yourself for a quick drink after work, there are plenty of spots around town offering great deals that you won’t want to miss.

Here’s our running list of happy hour drink deals in Vancouver by day of the week.

Daily Happy Hours

Monday to Friday only Happy Hours

Beach Ave Bar and Grill offers discounted beer and wine Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 pm

Belgard Kitchen offers happy hour all day on Mondays and 3 to 5 pm from Tuesday to Friday

Colony does happy hour drinks from 3 to 5 pm from Monday to Friday, where you can grab a beer for as low as $4.50

The Naam has $4 draft beers from 2 to 5 pm from Monday to Friday

Monday to Thursday only Happy Hours

Ancora offers happy hour between 2:30 – 5 pm Monday to Thursday

Chewies Oyster Bar does happy hour Monday to Thursday 5 to 7 pm

Lombardo’s Pizzeria & Ristorante offers drink specials, including pints of Peroni for $6 Monday to Thursday from 3 to 5 pm and 8 pm to close

Weekend only Happy Hours

1931 Gallery Bistro does happy hour on Friday nights, and Saturdays from 4 to 6 pm

Chewies Oyster Bar does happy hour Friday to Sunday from 4 to 6 pm

La Mezcaleria has $5 shots and $6 beer and wine Friday to Sunday from 10 pm – close

The Distillery Bar + Kitchen offers $6 glasses of wine from 4 to 6 pm on weekends

Monday

Belgard Kitchen offers happy hour all day

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ has drink specials all day long

Tuesday

The Pawn Shop does drinks for just $4.95

Wednesday

The Distillery Bar + Kitchen offers $6 glasses of wine from 4 to 6 pm

Thursday

Odd Society offers classic cocktails for $9 all day long and 10% off punch bowls

The Distillery Bar + Kitchen offers $6 glasses of wine from 4 to 6 pm

Friday

Portside Pub has specials on craft beer 5 to 7 pm

The Distillery Bar + Kitchen offers $6 glasses of wine from 4 to 6 pm

Saturday

Portside Pub has specials on craft beer 5 to 7 pm

Score on Davie has 1oz highballs for $6 or 2oz highballs for $8

Sunday

Craft Beer Market has a “Sunday Funday” happy hour all day long

Pier 7 offers 50% off bottled wine

Don’t see your favourite happy hour here? Tell us about it at [email protected]