Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Tokyo are just $619

Calling all budget travellers! You can save big on roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Japan right now.

According to Chris Myden from YVR Deals, Air Canada shows flights from Vancouver to Tokyo, Japan, for $619. This rock-bottom price is practically 50% to 80% less than you’d typically pay for a flight like this.

For this roundtrip deal, there are no layover sacrifices as you’ll go directly between YVR and Tokyo Narita (NRT) airports both ways.

To get this deal, go to FlightHub. You can enter different date combinations to find a deal and dates that work for you. The cheapest flights seemed to be available in February, April, and May 2023.

We checked for flights on Saturday, November 12, and there were plenty of these deals available.

Saving big on your flight to Tokyo can mean more money to spend on what matters to you – whether you splash out on accommodations or fill your belly at a lavish omakase sushi experience.

Are you ready to pack your bags?