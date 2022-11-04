NewsTravel Deals

Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Phoenix, Arizona, are just $126

Sarah Anderson
|
Nov 4 2022, 5:36 pm
BCFC/Shutterstock

With the snow already here, we’re looking to make a quick escape to find some sun.

We found a flight deal that takes you from Vancouver directly to Phoenix, Arizona, where it’s almost always sunny.

Toasty!

The cheapest flight we found was via Flair airlines for $126 roundtrip early in December. At that low cost, you’re permitted to bring a personal item, but no carry-on requiring overhead bin access.

Google Flights

Still, even if you wanted to fly with Air Canada or WestJet, those flights were between $250 and $300 for the same dates.

Whether you stay in Phoenix or hit up nearby chilled-out Scottsdale, be sure to spend some of your trip in the beautiful natural desert landscapes of Arizona.

How to get the flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights
  2. Put in Vancouver as your departure city
  3. Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map
  4. Navigate on the map over to Phoenix, Arizona (time to test your geography!) – the cheapest available flight will pop up, and you can click on it to learn more.

Of course, Google Flights doesn’t always show you the cheapest or best airfare, so be sure to comparison shop around using sites like Skyscanner or Kayak.

