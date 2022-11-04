You can fly from Vancouver to Toronto for less than $90

Flying from Vancouver to Toronto is normally going to set you back hundreds of dollars, but a rare deal has been spotted by some eagle-eyed travellers for this month.

One-way flights from YVR to YYZ are as low as $89 at the end of November.

The approximately four-hour flights are being offered through some discount carriers.

The first is for Lynx Air on Tuesday, November 22 departing at 8:25 am.

The second deal is a red-eye flight on Monday, November 28 through Flair Airlines which departs at 10:5o pm.

Checked bags will cost extra.

If your travel plans are a lot more flexible and you’re interested in a warmer destination, may we also suggest checking out a flight deal on now for Phoenix, Arizona?

You can fly roundtrip for $126!

How to get the flight deal

Go to Google Flights Put in Vancouver as your departure city Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map Navigate on the map over to Toronto (time to test your geography!) – the cheapest available flight will pop up, and you can click on it to learn more.

Of course, Google Flights doesn’t always show you the cheapest or best airfare, so be sure to comparison shop around using sites like Skyscanner or Kayak.

With files from Sar Anderson