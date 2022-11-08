If the early dose of winter-like weather has become unbearable, a casual trip to New Zealand could warm you up, and it’s easier than ever to get there, thanks to Air Canada re-launching direct flights between Vancouver and the South Pacific destination.

Flights between Vancouver and Auckland resume this week on November 10, and Air Canada flies there three times weekly.

Earlier this year, Air Canada re-started direct flights from Vancouver to other locations near New Zealand, with flights between Vancouver and Sydney and Vancouver and Brisbane, Australia.

The move is all part of a massive strategic expansion of Air Canada’s South Pacific schedule. As a result, seats are already available for purchase.

“Air Canada is solidifying its market-leading position as the airline providing the most services between Canada and the South Pacific. We are accelerating the restoration of our Australian and New Zealand routes to respond to pent-up travel between our countries as borders reopen,” said Air Canada in a statement.

“Our restored South Pacific flights and vast North American network will support local tourism and hospitality sectors as customers in all four countries visit and explore. Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence. We look forward to welcoming you onboard our award-winning airline.”

It benefits both cities and should increase tourism between the two regions.

BC Tourism Minister Melanie Mark said the province is “thrilled with the expansion of the Air Canada network and to welcome our Aussie and Kiwi friends back to British Columbia.”

That said, the flights to Auckland from Vancouver aren’t necessarily cheap. Prices hover between $1,500 and $1,800 for the lowest roundtrip fares.