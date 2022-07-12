Canada’s Drag Race stars performing at Pride fitness fundraiser this month

Fitness is Such a DRAG (Gabriel Martins/Submitted) | Gia Metric, Kendell Gender and Synthia Kiss/Instagram

Vancouver dance fitness group Pop Queen Cardio is kicking off Vancouver Pride with an outdoor fitness fundraiser this month, and they’re inviting some special guests to join the party.

Fitness is Such a DRAG is taking place on Tuesday, July 26 at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The beginner-friendly event is raising funds for the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society, and features performances by Canada’s Drag Race stars Kendall Gender, Gia Metric and Synthia Kiss.

Fitness is SUCH a Drag features a variety of 20-minute cardio sessions, including Pop Queen Cardio with the owner and instructor Jared Byrne. The format is follow-the-leader style cardio dance, with fun and easy-to-follow steps that will keep participants’ heart rates up.

Pop Queen Cardio is all about empowering people to “shake your booty” and no dance experience is required.

The fundraiser will also include a step fitness workout with Mark Wolf and Chad Walters-McNaughton (no step required) and also kickboxing with Andrew Alclade.

In addition to performances by The Bratpack, participants will enjoy a set by Vancouver’s dancing diva, Bibi SouPhresh.

Pre-registration for Fitness is Such a DRAG is by donation with 100% of proceeds going to the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society.

The centre provides important programs in health and welfare, social services, human rights, culture, education, recreation, and equality for all genders and age groups of Aboriginal People.

Participants will also receive a swag bag packed with items from myMomentum wellness app including goodies from Himalayan Hydration, Tribe ACV, Twigz, Fresh Prep, Siip, Giddy yo, Wize Tea, and k’pure natural skincare.

When: July 26, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation with 100% of proceeds going to the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society. Pre-registration required online.