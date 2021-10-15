Heat Vault and NFS (Not For Sale) have announced plans for a grand opening celebration of their new downtown Vancouver storefront.

Earlier this month, the sneaker and streetwear retailers announced that they would be opening a new brick-and-mortar location in Gastown. Located at 486 West Cordova, the space is just steps away from their original spot on Water Street.

The new store is approximately 800-sq-ft in size and features a revamped look, including an expansive sneaker wall.

There’s also a large selection of streetwear collaborations, designer toys, and collectibles.

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, October 23. The event will include a full-size run of deadstock sneakers, a live DJ, and complimentary food and beverages.

In order to attend, guests will be required to purchase a ticket for a time slot online. In order to ensure the safety of attendees, each time slot will be limited to a certain number of guests.

Tickets will also enter visitors into a raffle for a chance to win a mystery box valued at $1,000.

Heat Vault and NFS will also be offering two-for-one plays on their popular Keymaster.

The grand opening will take place from 1 to 7 pm. For more details on the grand opening and an upcoming giveaway, keep an eye on Heat Vault and NFS Gastown on Instagram.

Where: 486 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Time: 1 to 7 pm

When: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Tickets: Available online via Eventbrite.