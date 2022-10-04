Flair Airlines is offering flights from Vancouver to Toronto for just $69

Vancouver is looking great to kick off the autumn season, but if you still needed a reason to get away, how about a super cheap flight to Toronto?

How cheap? Just $69 one-way, taxes included.

The deals on flights from Vancouver to Toronto are on from now until as far down the line as March 2023 through Flair Airlines.

With the holidays just around the corner, the timing for some killer deals couldn’t be better.

Daily Hive gave it a shot, and the deals check out.

Several dates were available over November and December at the low price of $69.

Flair Airlines’s $69 deal allows passengers to travel with one personal item of up to seven kilograms. If you require more than that, the next tier would be an additional $27.

Toronto weather can be pretty brutal in the wintertime, so if you head out there during the spring instead, there are deals available for that timeframe, though the deals look like they don’t go as far as April.

If you want to make some travel plans further down the line, check out Flair’s summer flight deals.

Office in the skies ☁ pic.twitter.com/hX9HuAysro — flair airlines (@FlairAirlines) September 23, 2022

With files from Itai Buenahora