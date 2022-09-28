Flair Airlines is about to become Canada’s leading low-fare airline.

During a Wednesday announcement, Flair said it’s on a mission to “provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love.”

The airline is set to grow by 50% by summer 2023 and will serve over 35 cities across Canada, the US, and Mexico. As such, Flair is flaunting some pretty stellar domestic and international deals flying out of Canada for the 2023 summer season.

As part of Wednesday’s announcement, the airline says its 2023 schedule will increase the number of seats on sale by 35% with more new routes to be announced in the coming months, which will bring flair to 50% growth for the summer.

As part of its growth, Flair also announced it has expanded its fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft.

“We’re looking ahead to another busy summer next year and we’ve increased our capacity significantly to keep up with increased demand,” said Garth Lund, chief commercial officer, Flair Airlines. “Welcoming an additional seven aircraft into our fleet allows us to increase frequencies on our most travelled routes, giving passengers more options. As we expand our fleet, we’re also thrilled to expand our team across the country as Canada’s largest low-fare airline.”

Permission to get excited? Shell yes! 🐚 Our Summer 2023 Schedule is now out! This means you can book forward and secure your flights into next year. Visit https://t.co/zR6h5gaiNK to find out when and where we’re flying in Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/UKIMstug7b — flair airlines (@FlairAirlines) September 21, 2022

The seven new aircraft will be based across Flair’s Canadian bases. These aircraft will bring approximately 350 jobs to Flair’s bases across the country, including pilots, flight attendants, ground handling crews, and more.

Notable new Flair frequencies include:

Vancouver to Toronto (YVR-YYZ): an additional 10 weekly flight frequencies for a total of 21

Calgary to Toronto (YYC-YYZ): 21 total weekly flights

Montreal to Toronto (YUL-YYZ): an additional 8 weekly flights for a total of 12

Increased frequencies to Nashville, Deer Lake, and year-round service to Mexico

Some flight deals within Canada are as follows:

Some flight deals to the US are as follows:

Some flight deals to Mexico are as follows:

Flair’s Summer 2023 schedule includes over 70 routes with fares starting as low as $19. Visit the website to check out some pretty nifty deals for yourself.